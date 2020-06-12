EUR/USD Price Analysis: Closing on 10-day SMA support

- EUR/USD extends Thursday's sell-off as charts signal bearish conditions.
- The bulls need to clear 1.14 resistance to neutralize the negative setup.
EUR/USD is extending Thursday's 0.64% decline, which was the biggest single-day percentage decline May 4.
The pair is currently trading near 1.1285, representing a 0.13% decline on the day, and could soon test the ascending 10-day simple moving average (SMA) support at 1.1275, and may see a deeper drop, as technical charts are reporting bearish developments.
To start with the daily chart is reporting a bearish divergence of the relative strength index (RSI). A similar bearish divergence is seen on the 4-hour chart, which also shows the MACD histogram is reporting deeper bars below the zero line, a sign of the strengthening of downward momentum.
The negative outlook would be invalidated if the pair finds acceptance above 1.14.
Daily chart
4-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
-
- R3 1.1487
- R2 1.1445
- R1 1.1372
- PP 1.1331
-
- S1 1.1257
- S2 1.1216
- S3 1.1142
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: All eyes on three-month-old support line above 0.6800
AUD/USD bounces off fresh eight-day low of 0.6809. The Aussie pair prints a 0.50% loss despite recovering from the lowest point since June 02. Sellers cheer the break below mid-January top to visit an ascending trend line from March 19.
USD/JPY stays pressured below 107.00, near monthly low, amid risk-off mood
USD/JPY fades recovery moves from 106.57 while stepping back from 106.92. The pair prints five-day losing streak as risk aversion gained strength after the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting on Wednesday.
Gold: Sellers await fresh clues around $1,730
Gold pauses Thursday’s fall from $1,744.75. While consolidation is likely a major factor behind the recent pullback in the bullion prices, calls of the negative Fed rate and vaccine trials from China seem to act as additional catalysts.
WTI crude oil is on the back foot as risk-off prevails
WTI is trading over 1% lower after falling from a high of 436.31 to a low of $35,58. Risk assets are crumbling amid a risk-off tone across markets as investors fret about the second wave of infections of the coronavirus.
Stocks crash, Euro cracks & risk Currencies tumble
US stocks sold off for the third day in a row and today’s losses were the sharpest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 6.9% or 1,800 points the biggest one day drop in 3 months. Risk aversion was in full swing with currencies falling ...