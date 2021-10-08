EUR/USD Price Analysis: Clings to critical daily support line, focus on NFP, Friday’s close

- EUR/USD is consolidating the downside before the next leg lower.
- The persistent strength in the US yields on Fed’s tapering risks weighs on the euro.
- EUR/USD is teasing the downside break of the key daily descending trendline.
EUR/USD is falling for the fourth straight day on Friday, as the strengthening US Treasury yields continue to keep the euro bulls at bay.
The US returns on the market climb to highest in four months amid an imminent Fed’s tapering, which could get confirmed by the NFP release due later in the day.
Meanwhile, resurfacing fears over China’s indebted property market outweighed the optimism fuelled by the successful Senate vote on the US debt ceiling extension. The resurgence of the risk-off flows lifted the US dollar’s safe-haven demand at the expense of the euro.
At the time of writing, EUR/USD is trading flat at 1.1546, awaiting the US payrolls data for the next directional move.
From a short-term technical perspective, the main currency pair is on the verge of breaching the critical daily support line, extending back to early July, at 1.1541.
A fresh downswing could initiate on a daily candlestick closing below the latter, putting the 14-month lows of 1.1529 at risk.
Further south, the 1.1500 number could get tested, opening floors towards the mid-2020 levels around 1.1450.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
However, with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) lying within the oversold territory, currently at 27.93, a temporary pullback in the spot could be in the offing.
A meaningful recovery is likely to initiate only on acceptance above the 1.1600 level. The October 4 highs of 1.1640 will be the next target for the bullish traders.
EUR/USD: Additional levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1547
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1691
|Daily SMA50
|1.1751
|Daily SMA100
|1.1862
|Daily SMA200
|1.1952
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1572
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1548
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1727
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1563
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1557
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1563
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1533
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1518
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1567
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1582
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1591
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
