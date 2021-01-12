EUR/USD Price Analysis: Clings to 100-hour EMA amid bullish MACD

- EUR/USD battles the upper end of recent trading range.
- Bulls cheer upside break of one-week-old falling trend line amid upbeat MACD.
- 200-hour EMA guards immediate upside, sellers may look for entries below previous resistance line.
EUR/USD picks up bids near 1.2208 during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote keeps the recent choppy trading between the 1.2200 and 1.2210 levels after crossing a downward sloping trend line from last Thursday.
Although 100-hour EMA clutches the EUR/USD buyers, a sustained break of short-term resistance line, now support, joins bullish MACD signals to attack 200-hour EMA level of 1.2225.
If at all the bulls cross the key EMA, last Friday’s top surrounding 1.2285 and the 1.2300 threshold should gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, a downside break of the previous resistance line, at 1.2194 now, will direct the EUR/USD sellers toward the monthly low near 1.2130.
However, any further weakness past-1.2130 will not hesitate to challenge the December 09 low of 1.2058 that holds the key to the pair’s extra downside eyeing September’s top close to 1.2010.
Overall, the EUR/USD bulls are catching a breather and are less likely to be considered fail unless the quote drops below the September top.
EUR/USD hourly chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2207
|Today Daily Change
|53 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.44%
|Today daily open
|1.2154
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2225
|Daily SMA50
|1.2052
|Daily SMA100
|1.1917
|Daily SMA200
|1.1586
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2227
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2132
|Previous Weekly High
|1.235
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2193
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2169
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2191
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2115
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2076
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2266
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2305
