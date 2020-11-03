EUR/USD Price Analysis: Buyers aim for 1.1758/60 resistance confluence

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD takes the bids near one-week amid hopes of a blue wave in US elections.
  • 100-bar SMA, a falling trend line from October 23 offers a tough nut to crack for the bulls.
  • Sellers look for entries below 1.1695, RSI favors further upside.

EUR/USD rises to 1.1748, currently around 1.1742, while probing one week top during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair recently benefited from the forecasts of the US presidential election where Democrats keep the market favorite status.

Read: 2020 US Elections: YouGov predicts Biden winning 382 votes

While strong RSI conditions, also not near the 70 overbought level, favor the bulls to aim for the confluence of 100-bar SMA and a short-term descending resistance line around 1.1758/60.

Though, any further upside past-1.1760 will need to be backed by market optimism and a sustained clearance of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of October 21 to November 02 downside, at 1.1782, to aim for the 1.1800 threshold.

During the EUR/USD buyers’ dominance beyond the 1.1800 round-figure, the October 23 high of 1.1864 and the previous month’s peak surrounding 1.1880 will be in the spotlight.

On the flip side, a horizontal area around 1.1700-1695 restricts the pair’s short-term declines ahead of recalling the early-month top near 1.1655 on the chart.

Also read: 2020 Elections: The case for a historic Trump defeat, in five quick charts

EUR/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1743
Today Daily Change 0.0105
Today Daily Change % 0.90%
Today daily open 1.1638
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1763
Daily SMA50 1.1783
Daily SMA100 1.1657
Daily SMA200 1.1318
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1656
Previous Daily Low 1.1622
Previous Weekly High 1.1862
Previous Weekly Low 1.164
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1635
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1643
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1621
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1605
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1588
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1655
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1672
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1688

 

 

