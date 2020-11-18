EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take a breather after a four-day rally

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD's daily chart shows signs of bull fatigue. 
  • The pair risks revisiting the 10-day SMA support. 

EUR/USD is currently trading in the red near 1.1850, having printed gains in each of the preceding four trading days. 

The pair faced rejection at 1.1894 on Tuesday and closed with a meager 0.10% gain at 1.1863, forming a daily candle with a long upper shadow. Such candlesticks imply bull fatigue and are often followed by weak price action. 

Therefore, the pair could extend the current marginal daily losses to the ascending 10-day simple moving average (SMA) support at 1.1830. A violation there would expose the Nov. 11 low of 1.1745. 

On the higher side, Tuesday's high of 1.1894 is the level to beat for the bulls. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bull fatigue

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1855
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.08
Today daily open 1.1865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1787
Daily SMA50 1.1773
Daily SMA100 1.172
Daily SMA200 1.1363
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1894
Previous Daily Low 1.1842
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1746
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1874
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1862
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1841
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1816
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1789
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1892
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1919
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1943

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

