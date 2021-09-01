EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls now target the 1.1900 zone

- EUR/USD appears to have met an interim hurdle at 1.1845.
- Extra strength could extend to the 1.1900 area in the near term.
EUR/USD reverses the initial dip to sub-1.1800 levels and manages to extend the rally for the fourth consecutive session so far on Wednesday.
In light of the recent price action, extra gains remain well on the cards in the pair. The immediate target now emerges at the July/August peaks just past 1.1900. Above this area there is an interim hurdle at the 100-day SMA, today at 1.1953 ahead of the 1.2000 neighbourhood, where also sits the critical 200-day SMA.
In the meantime, the near-term outlook for EUR/USD is seen on the negative side while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.2001.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1817
|Today Daily Change
|33
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1809
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1758
|Daily SMA50
|1.181
|Daily SMA100
|1.1954
|Daily SMA200
|1.2005
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1845
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1795
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1693
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1826
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1814
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1788
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1767
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1838
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1866
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1888
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains after weak ADP jobs data
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.18 after ADP reported an increase of only 374,000 private sector US jobs, worse than expected. Earlier, the euro benefited from upbeat PMIs. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
GBP/USD advances above 1.3750 on upbeat UK data, US miss
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, up from the lows as the dollar weakens and the market mood remains upbeat. US, UK Manufacturing PMI was upgraded to 60.3 points for August. US ADP jobs figures missed with 374K in August.
Battle lines well-mapped for XAU/USD ahead of US data
Fed Chair Jerome Powell-led optimism extends into Wednesday, limiting the upside attempts in gold price. The market mood remains upbeat, as investors shrug off global growth worries amidst expectations of more stimulus from China.
Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE. Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why it could be the trigger for a big greenback comeback
Uncertainty breeds market volatility – and that may happen now as investors only have little information ahead of Friday's all-important Nonfarm Payrolls report. The ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index is the last NFP hint and there are good reasons it could benefit the dollar.