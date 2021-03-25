EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking to enage through key resistance

- Daily downside leg is due for a correction.
- EUR/USD bulls are seeking a significant upside correction.
EUR/USD is overextended to the downside and the bulls are in anticipation of an opportunity as the Momentum slows and consolidation kicks in.
The following illustrates where the next upside opportunity could come from a break of lower time-frame resistance.
EUR/USD daily chart
The M-formation is overextended and the bulls will be on the lookout for bullish conditions on the lower time frames to target a significant correction.
The 38.2% and 61.8% Fibonaccis have confluence of old supports which makes for a compelling series of targets.
EUR/USD 30-min chart
On the 30-min chart, the conditions are bearish with Momentum to the downside and the price well below the 10 SMA.
However, on a break of critical resistance, the conditions will be bullish and there would be a higher probability of a significant retracement.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
