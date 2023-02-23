EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls looking for cues for a short squeeze opportunity

- A short squeeze could be in order for the sessions ahead in EUR/USD.
- If the bulls can stay above 1.0550s then buyers will be on the lookout for a move into the 1.0620s.
EUR/USD printed fresh lows on Thursday on the third day of there being shorts in the market which gives rise to the prospects of a move up for the final stages of the week. The following illustrates such a scenario and puts the spotlight on the bearish trendline resistance.
EUR/USD daily charts
As we can see, the price is jammed in on the front side of the daily trendline still. However, a correction into shorts could be on the agenda for the end of the week to square up some of the books and that exposes the upside fo a short squeeze towards prior shorter-term support structures as follows:
EUR/USD H1 chart
EUR/USD started out the week inside of the prior week's range so on a break of the day's lows on Tuesday,m this confirmed that there were sellers in the market and a continuation to the downside was most probable for the days ahead.
The break of the February lows on Wednesday confirmed that sellers were committed to the downside and Thursday's shorts have taken on fresh lows for the month. However, there is a three-day phenomenon in markets which concludes with a correction and given the timing of the week, a short squeeze could be in order for the sessions ahead. If the bulls can stay above 1.0550s then buyers will be on the lookout for a bullish structure to target a move into the 1.0620s and into at least Thursday's shorts if not higher.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
