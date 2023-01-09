- EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday high, extends Friday’s U-turn from one-month low.
- Upbeat oscillators, clear break of 100-SMA underpin bullish bias.
- Key Fibonacci retracement levels also restrict short-term EUR/USD downside.
- Three-week-old descending resistance line probes buyers ahead of December’s peak.
EUR/USD prints mild gains around 1.0665 as it extends the previous day’s rebound from a one-month low during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the major currency pair justifies the upside break of the 100-SMA, as well as the U-turn from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its November 21 to December 15 upside.
Also adding strength to the bullish bias could be the upbeat signals from the MACD and firmer RSI (14), not overbought.
As a result, the EUR/USD buyers are well-set to poke a downward-sloping resistance line from mid-December, around 1.0700 by the press time.
However, the previous monthly high surrounding 1.0735 could challenge the bulls afterward.
Following that, a run-up towards the May 2022 peak near 1.0790 and the 1.0800 threshold can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, the EUR/USD pair’s pullback moves remain elusive unless the quote stays beyond the 100-SMA, currently around 1.0620.
Even so, the 50% and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels, close to 1.0480 and 1.0420 in that order, could challenge the EUR/USD bears.
In a case where the pair remains weak past 1.0420, the odds of witnessing a slump to the November 30 low near 1.0290 can’t be ruled out.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0665
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18%
|Today daily open
|1.0646
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0616
|Daily SMA50
|1.041
|Daily SMA100
|1.015
|Daily SMA200
|1.0314
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0648
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0483
|Previous Weekly High
|1.071
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0483
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0585
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0546
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0537
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0427
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0372
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0757
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
