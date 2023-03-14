EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls find comfort above the 1.0700 level after the US CPI release

- EUR/USD bullish price momentum has yet to surpass the 50-DMA.
- US Dollar safe-heaven demand receded since the market stabilized after the SVB fallout.
- Bullish momentum is likely to remain intact on a lighter note of 25-bps rate hike expectations for the Fed.
EUR/USD bulls settled above the 1.0700 mark after four days of successive rallies. The pair is hovering around the 1.0732 level at the time of writing, which is a multi-tested support zone pegged by the 50-DMA on the daily time frame.
A successive break to the 50-DMA, which also coincides with a 38.2% Fib level, will reinforce the EUR/USD toward the next resistance zone starting from the 1.07942 level.
Heading toward the ultimate destination at the 1.0800 level, EUR/USD has to surpass the 50% Fib level placed just beneath the aforementioned round figure mark. The 50-DMA has been keeping a lid on EUR/USD for the last two days despite strong bullish momentum and a mild United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) release on Tuesday.
The bullish momentum keeps on rolling for EUR/USD. The market is heading into the next Federal Reserve (Fed) FOMC meeting with a lighter foot and is pricing in just a 25 basis points (bps) rate hike, less than the 50 basis points that was being priced prior to the banking sector worries.
Downside momentum may resurface due to delicate market conditions, particularly as we experienced financial turbulence earlier this week, this could potentially stimulate demand for the safe haven US Dollar. Any downside price pressure is likely to be limited around the 23.6% Fib level at 1.0660, which coincides with both the previous day’s low as well as 21-DMA.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
