EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls eye 61.8% Fibonacci retracement above 1.1800

- EUR/USD stays mildly positive around intraday high of 1.1834.
- Tuesday’s break of five-week-old trend line directs the bulls to the key Fibonacci retracement.
- Overbought RSI conditions may trigger pullback to 1.1810 support confluence.
EUR/USD takes the bids near 1.1830, up 0.11% intraday, during the early Wednesday. The pair gained upside momentum after clearing a falling trend line from September 15 the previous day. However, overbought RSI conditions challenge the bulls.
As a result, traders require an upside break of Tuesday’s high of 1.1840 to attack 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the September month’s downside, near 1.1860.
In a case where EUR/USD bulls remain positive beyond 1.1860, the 1.1900 threshold and September 10 peak surrounding 1.1920 can be their favorites.
On the flip side, a joint of the short-term rising trend line and 50% Fibonacci retracement near 1.1810 can offer immediate support to the pair during its pullback.
However, any downside below the previous resistance line, at 1.1800, can recall the short-term sellers targeting the monthly support line, currently around 1.1710.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1833
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.1822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1737
|Daily SMA50
|1.1796
|Daily SMA100
|1.1616
|Daily SMA200
|1.1288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1841
|Previous Daily Low
|1.176
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1827
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1688
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.181
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1791
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1774
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1694
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1855
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1888
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1936
