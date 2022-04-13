- EUR/USD bulls moving in from daily support but bears eye hourly W-neckline.
- 50% mean reversion on H1 chart is compelling for sessions ahead.
EUR/USD has left a W-formation on the hourly chart as defined between the last bearish impulse to the lows, the correction that was followed by a subsequent drop only to rally again for a fresh corrective high.
This has left a neckline of the W-pattern on the hourly chart that would be expected to now act as support on a restest.
If this were to hold, then the bulls could be encouraged to pile in and drive the price higher. In doing so, the 50% mean reversion of the original bearish impulse that has a confluence with the old support structure that could be targetted for the foreseeable future, as illustrated as follows:
EUR/USD H1 chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD shoots to near 0.6900 as the RBNZ raises its OCR by 50 bps
The NZD/USD pair has witnessed a strong upside move to near 0.6900 as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) has hiked its official cash rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps). Now, the current OCR of the RBNZ stands at 1.50%. RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr has opted for a jumbo hike to tame the galloping inflation.
AUD/USD finds offers around 0.7500 as focus shifts to Aussie’s Unemployment Rate
AUD/USD has sensed a correction from 0.7500 ahead of Australia’s jobless rate. Investors are shrugging off higher US inflation print, interest rates seek a decent hike. A preliminary estimate of Australia’s Unemployment Rate at 3.9% indicates an outperformance.
Gold consolidates in key support territory
Gold price is mitigating some of the bullish impulse from Tuesday. US dollar remains on firm footing despite Core CPI miss. Ukraine's geopolitical risk is offering support to gold and Putin is turning up the heat.
Solana price threatens a 20% crash despite Robinhood listing
Solana price seems to be suffering a worse fate compared to few altcoins and is a result of the Bitcoin crash. A recovery above immediate hurdles will allow SOL to restart its upswing, but a failure could result in further descent.
US government bond are still considered the safest thing on earth
We get CPI today, expected up substantially to 8.4% from 7.9% the month before. We can blame post-lockdown demand, supply chain cost pushes, and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But also important is the New York Fed’s survey showing expectations for the future.