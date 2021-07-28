EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls brace for 200-SMA hurdle around 1.1850

- EUR/USD seesaws around two-week top, keeps a 13-day-old trend line breakout.
- Firmer RSI, bullish MACD back the upside momentum towards the key SMA.
- Bears need a clear downside break of 1.1800 for re-entry.
EUR/USD holds onto the bounce off resistance-turned-support around 1.1845 amid a quiet post-Fed Thursday morning in Asia.
In addition to the successful break of the previous resistance line, bullish MACD and firmer RSI conditions also back the pair buyers to aim for a 200-SMA immediate hurdle, around 1.1870.
However, the monthly high near the 1.1900 threshold may restrict the currency major pair’s further advances as the RSI line inches closer to the overbought conditions.
Should the EUR/USD bulls remain dominant past 1.1900, the late June’s swing high near 1.1975 and the 1.2000 psychological magnet will be in the spotlight.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain less important until staying beyond the stated descending trend line from July 12, close to the 1.1800 round figure.
Following that, the monthly low near 1.1750 and the yearly bottom surrounding 1.1700 should return to the chart.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1844
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.1817
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.182
|Daily SMA50
|1.1987
|Daily SMA100
|1.1975
|Daily SMA200
|1.2008
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1841
|Previous Daily Low
|1.177
|Previous Weekly High
|1.183
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1752
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2254
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1845
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1814
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1797
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1778
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1738
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1707
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1849
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.192
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
