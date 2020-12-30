EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 1.2275 resistance confluence

- EUR/USD remains positive after breaking a two-week-old descending trend line the previous day.
- Bullish chart pattern joins strong RSI conditions to favor the buyers.
EUR/USD marks 0.15% intraday gains, currently around 1.2275, while keeping the previous day’s upside momentum inside an ascending trend channel formation during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The currency major prints a three-day winning streak amid strong RSI and bullish MACD, which in turn highlights the quote’s strength near the stated channel’s resistance line and the monthly high.
It should, however, be noted that the pair’s ability to cross 1.2275 will refresh the multi-month high flashed earlier while eyeing the April 2018 peak surrounding 1.2415.
During the upside, the 1.2300 threshold can offer an intermediate halt while the March 2018 high of 1.2476 can challenge EUR/USD buyers afterward.
Meanwhile, the previous resistance line, now support, at 1.2230, restricts the pair’s pullback moves ahead of the channel support near 1.2210.
If at all the EUR/USD sellers sneak in around 1.2210, the 1.2200 adds a filter to the downside targeting the mid-month low around 1.2130/25.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2263
|Today Daily Change
|13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.225
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2167
|Daily SMA50
|1.1964
|Daily SMA100
|1.188
|Daily SMA200
|1.1527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2275
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2206
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2257
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.213
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2249
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2233
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2213
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2144
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2281
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2313
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.235
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
