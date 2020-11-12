EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 1.1800, 21/50-day SMA offer key support

- EUR/USD traders in a choppy range after bouncing off near-term SMA confluence.
- Normal RSI favors continuation of recovery moves toward October high, monthly peak.
- Bears have multiple challenges before retaking the controls.
EUR/USD seesaws in a choppy range around 1.1800, currently at 1.1807, amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. The pair bounced off 21-day and 50-day SMA joint the previous day after failing to extend the south-run below one week’s bottom during Wednesday.
With the RSI conditions not being overbought, neither oversold, the EUR/USD prices can continue being modestly positive above the key SMAs.
In doing so, October month’s top of 1.1880 can become the EUR/USD buyers’ immediate choice ahead of the monthly high near 1.1920. Though, the road to 1.2000 psychological magnet, beyond 1.1920, seems a tougher one.
On the contrary, fresh selling awaits a daily closing below 1.1770 while targeting the mid-October low near 1.1690/85.
It should, however, be noted that the September low near 1.1615 and the current month’s low near the 1.1600 round-figure can entertain the EUR/USD sellers afterward.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1807
|Today Daily Change
|26 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.1781
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.177
|Daily SMA50
|1.1771
|Daily SMA100
|1.1696
|Daily SMA200
|1.1345
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1833
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1746
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.18
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.174
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1699
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1827
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1874
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1914
