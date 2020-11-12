EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle 1.1800, 21/50-day SMA offer key support

  • EUR/USD traders in a choppy range after bouncing off near-term SMA confluence.
  • Normal RSI favors continuation of recovery moves toward October high, monthly peak.
  • Bears have multiple challenges before retaking the controls.

EUR/USD seesaws in a choppy range around 1.1800, currently at 1.1807, amid the initial Asian session trading on Friday. The pair bounced off 21-day and 50-day SMA joint the previous day after failing to extend the south-run below one week’s bottom during Wednesday.

With the RSI conditions not being overbought, neither oversold, the EUR/USD prices can continue being modestly positive above the key SMAs.

In doing so, October month’s top of 1.1880 can become the EUR/USD buyers’ immediate choice ahead of the monthly high near 1.1920. Though, the road to 1.2000 psychological magnet, beyond 1.1920, seems a tougher one.

On the contrary, fresh selling awaits a daily closing below 1.1770 while targeting the mid-October low near 1.1690/85.

It should, however, be noted that the September low near 1.1615 and the current month’s low near the 1.1600 round-figure can entertain the EUR/USD sellers afterward.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1807
Today Daily Change 26 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 1.1781
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.177
Daily SMA50 1.1771
Daily SMA100 1.1696
Daily SMA200 1.1345
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1833
Previous Daily Low 1.1746
Previous Weekly High 1.1891
Previous Weekly Low 1.1603
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1779
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.18
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.174
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1699
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1653
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1827
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1874
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1914

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

