The US Dollar is moving into the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of Thursday's bullish impulse. If the bulls commit to here, then the Euro will struggle to gain much more ground ahead of the US event. A break of the trendline will seal the deal for the Euro's downside.

A test of stops above 1.0950 could be on the cards for the day ahead as we move into another key event on the US calendar . This could be a move to go high before coming down so the London session will be key. In Asia, we are putting in a potential low that if London takes it out before the US opens, there will be prospects of a continuation lower depending on the outcome of the US data. On Thursday, we had a similar scenario, whereby the Londson session cracked the Asian lows and thus gave the bears a target in the US data following the release and positive vibes for the greenback.

The US Dollar was higher against the Euro on Thursday after data showed the US economy maintained a strong pace of growth, however, the tables were soon turned resulting in a rally in EUR/USD to test the neckline of an M-formaiton on the hourly and 4-houir charts as the following illustrates.

