- EUR/USD picks up bids to refresh intraday top.
- Firmer oscillators underpin the run-up toward one-week-old resistance line.
- Monthly high, 61.8% FE level eyed during further advances.
- A convergence of 50-EMA, three-week-old ascending trend line highlights 1.0600 as short-term key support.
EUR/USD renews an intraday high around 1.0650 heading into Thursday’s European session. In doing so, the major currency pair rises inside the weekly trading range while reversing the previous day’s pullback moves.
Underpinning the quote’s latest run-up is the bullish MACD signal and firmer RSI (14), as well as the buyer’s ability to keep the reins past the 50-Exponential Moving Average (EMA).
That said, a slightly downward-sloping resistance line from the last Friday, around 1.0660 by the press time, challenges the EUR/USD pair’s immediate upside.
Following that, the monthly high marked in the last week around 1.0735 and the 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of the pair’s December 01-19 moves, near 1.0760, will be in focus.
Alternatively, the 50-EMA level surrounding 1.0600 restricts the short-term downside of the EUR/USD pair. Also adding strength to the stated support is an upward-sloping trend line from December 01.
It should be noted that the December 05 high near 1.0595 acts as an additional downside filter before welcoming the bears.
Should the quote remains weak past 1.0595, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the fresh weekly low, currently around 1.0575, can’t be ruled out.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0644
|Today Daily Change
|0.0033
|Today Daily Change %
|0.31%
|Today daily open
|1.0611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0519
|Daily SMA50
|1.023
|Daily SMA100
|1.0099
|Daily SMA200
|1.0339
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0646
|Previous Daily Low
|1.059
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0736
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0611
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0625
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.056
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.053
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0671
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0696
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
