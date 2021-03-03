EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls again defend the 100-day SMA

EUR/USD looks north, having defended the 100-day Simple Moving average (SMA) support on Tuesday with a green long-tailed candle – evidence of dip demand. 

The immediate resistance is seen at 1.2139 (50-day SMA), followed by the Feb. 25 high of 1.2243. 

A daily close below the 100-day SMA, currently at 1.2024, would invalidate the bullish outlook

The pair defended the 100-day SMA in early February, following which stronger buying pressure emerged, lifting the pair from 1.20 to 1.2243. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2088
Today Daily Change -0.0001
Today Daily Change % -0.01
Today daily open 1.2089
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2095
Daily SMA50 1.2144
Daily SMA100 1.2031
Daily SMA200 1.1807
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2094
Previous Daily Low 1.1992
Previous Weekly High 1.2243
Previous Weekly Low 1.2065
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2055
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2031
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2023
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1956
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.192
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2125
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2161
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2228

 

 

