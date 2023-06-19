EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bullish outlook remains in place

  • EUR/USD extends the corrective decline to the 1.0900 area.
  • A move to the 1.1000 hurdle remains on the cards.

EUR/USD corrects lower and challenges the 1.0900 region on Monday.

Despite the current downtick, further gains remain well on the table for the time being. Against that, the pair is expected to challenge the psychological barrier at 1.1000 once the June peak at 1.0970 (June 16) is cleared.

Looking at the longer run, the constructive view remains unchanged while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.0544.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0924
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.094
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0764
Daily SMA50 1.0879
Daily SMA100 1.0807
Daily SMA200 1.0542
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0971
Previous Daily Low 1.0918
Previous Weekly High 1.0971
Previous Weekly Low 1.0733
Previous Monthly High 1.1092
Previous Monthly Low 1.0635
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0938
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.095
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0915
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.089
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0862
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0968
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1021

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

