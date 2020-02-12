EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bullish attempts appear limited near 1.0980

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD looks to regain upside traction following recent YTD lows.
  • Rallies are seen struggling in the 1.0980 region.

EUR/USD is struggling to get some serious traction after hitting new 2020 lows in the 1.0890 region on Tuesday.

Occasional bullish attempts are expected to meet strong resistance in the area of previous lows around 1.0980, always against the current bearish backdrop.

In the broader picture, while below the 55-day SMA, today ay 1.1079, further downside should remain well on the table.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0915
Today Daily Change 23
Today Daily Change % -0.05
Today daily open 1.092
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1039
Daily SMA50 1.1093
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1121
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0925
Previous Daily Low 1.0891
Previous Weekly High 1.1089
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0912
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0904
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0899
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0878
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0865
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0933
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0946
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0967

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

