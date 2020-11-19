EUR/USD Price Analysis: Break of monthly support line, risk-off direct bears toward 1.1800

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD wavers around intraday low after recently failing to bounce off 1.1832.
  • US dollar bounces off lowest in one week as challenges to risk increase.
  • Bulls need to overcome September 10 top to regain the controls.

EUR/USD consolidates near the day’s low, currently down 0.13% on a day around 1.1840, amid early Thursday. The pair’s latest losses could be traced to the break of an upward sloping trend line from November 04 as well as the fresh risk aversion wave taking clues from the coronavirus (COVID-19), Brexit and global angst versus China.

Considering the normal RSI conditions, backed by the clear break of the previous support line, EUR/USD sellers eye a 21-day SMA level of 1.1788 during the further declines. However, the 1.1800 can act as an intermediate halt.

In a case where the risk-off helps the US dollar to reverse the monthly losses, the mid-October low near 1.1690 and the monthly bottom surrounding 1.1600 could gain the market’s attention.

Alternatively, an upside break of the support-turned-into-resistance, at 1.1883 now, will be probed by the 1.1900 round-figure.

It should also be noted that the horizontal area around 1.1920-25, comprising highs marked on September 10 and so far in November, becomes a tough nut to crack for the EUR/USD buyers past-1.1900.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1838
Today Daily Change -15 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.13%
Today daily open 1.1853
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1786
Daily SMA50 1.1774
Daily SMA100 1.1726
Daily SMA200 1.1368
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1891
Previous Daily Low 1.1851
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1746
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1866
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1876
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1839
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1824
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1798
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1879
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1905
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1919

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

