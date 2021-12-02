EUR/USD Price Analysis: Braces for 1.1120 on US NFP day

- EUR/USD holds lower ground after two consecutive days of downtrend.
- Sustained trading below 100-SMA, bearish MACD favor sellers.
- Weekly support becomes the key for bear’s entry targeting 61.8% FE.
- 1.1385, five-week-old descending trend line add to the upside filters.
EUR/USD bears remain hopeful around 1.1300, grinding lower during early Friday morning in Asia.
The major currency pair dropped for the last two days following its failures to cross the 100-SMA. Also favoring the sellers is the MACD line that flashed bear cross.
However, a clear downside break of the one-week-long ascending support line, around 1.1255 at the latest, becomes necessary for the pair sellers to aim for the yearly low of 1.1186.
Following that, 61.8% Fibonacci Expansion (FE) of November 09-30 moves, near 1.1120, will gain the market’s attention.
Alternatively, a 100-SMA level of 1.1320 will guard the immediate recovery moves ahead of a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since mid-November, near 1.1375-85. Adding to the resistance is a downward sloping trend line from late October, close to 1.1430 by the press time.
Should the quote manage to rally past 1.1430, the 1.1465 level may act as an intermediate halt during the rally targeting the early November’s low near 1.1515.
Read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Jobs’ headline could be a make it or break it in tapering’s decision
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1298
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11%
|Today daily open
|1.1311
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1375
|Daily SMA50
|1.1518
|Daily SMA100
|1.1654
|Daily SMA200
|1.1825
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.136
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1303
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1324
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1186
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1324
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1338
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1289
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1267
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1232
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1346
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1381
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1403
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
