  • EUR/USD's daily chart shows sell-on-the rise mentality. 
  • Thursday's high is the level to beat for the bulls. 

EUR/USD is currently trading at 1.1833, representing a 0.15% gain on the day, having found bids near 1.1810 early Friday. 

The single currency picked up a strong bid on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept rates unchanged as expected, but disappointed bears by expressing no concern regarding the euro's strength. 

However, the spike to levels above 1.19 was short-lived, and the pair ended the day at 1.1814, forming a daily candle with a long upper shadow. Such candlesticks are indicative of sell-on-the rise mentality. 

That, coupled with the 14-day relative strength index's downtrend, suggests scope for deeper losses in EUR/USD. The immediate support is seen at 1.1783 – the trendline rising from May 14 and July 10 lows. A violation there would expose the Aug. 3 low of 1.1696. 

On the higher side, 1.1918 (Thursday's high) is the resistance to beat for the bulls. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1831
Today Daily Change 0.0016
Today Daily Change % 0.14
Today daily open 1.1815
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1846
Daily SMA50 1.169
Daily SMA100 1.138
Daily SMA200 1.12
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1918
Previous Daily Low 1.1801
Previous Weekly High 1.2011
Previous Weekly Low 1.1781
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1873
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1845
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1771
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1728
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1655
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1888
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1961
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2005

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

