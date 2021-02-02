EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off two-week-old support towards 1.2100

- EUR/USD refreshes intraday top while extending corrective pullback from two-week low.
- Bearish MACD, sustained trading below the key SMAs favor the bears.
- 100-day SMA offers key support, buyers have a bumpy road even if they cross SMA hurdles.
EUR/USD rises to the intraday top of 1.2080, up 0.18% on a day, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote takes a U-turn from a horizontal area comprising lows marked since January 18.
However, bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained trading below 21-day and 50-day SMAs backs the EUR/USD sellers.
Even so, the latest recovery move may eye for the 1.2100 round-figure during further upside but the key SMA area near 1.2150-60 will be a tough nut to break for EUR/USD bulls.
Also acting as the upside barriers are the late January top around 1.2190, the 1.2270 and multi-month high flashed the last month, around 1.2350.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.2055 will direct the EUR/USD bears towards a 100-day SMA level of 1.1962. Though, the 1.2000 threshold can offer an intermediate halt during the fall.
It should be noted that the early November 2020 peak surrounding 1.1920 offers extra support to the south.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2081
|Today Daily Change
|24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20%
|Today daily open
|1.2057
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2162
|Daily SMA50
|1.2145
|Daily SMA100
|1.196
|Daily SMA200
|1.168
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2138
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2056
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2183
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2058
|Previous Monthly High
|1.235
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2087
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2106
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2029
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2002
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1948
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2111
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2165
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2192
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
