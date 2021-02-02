EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off two-week-old support towards 1.2100

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD refreshes intraday top while extending corrective pullback from two-week low.
  • Bearish MACD, sustained trading below the key SMAs favor the bears.
  • 100-day SMA offers key support, buyers have a bumpy road even if they cross SMA hurdles.

EUR/USD rises to the intraday top of 1.2080, up 0.18% on a day, during early Tuesday. In doing so, the quote takes a U-turn from a horizontal area comprising lows marked since January 18.

However, bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained trading below 21-day and 50-day SMAs backs the EUR/USD sellers.

Even so, the latest recovery move may eye for the 1.2100 round-figure during further upside but the key SMA area near 1.2150-60 will be a tough nut to break for EUR/USD bulls.

Also acting as the upside barriers are the late January top around 1.2190, the 1.2270 and multi-month high flashed the last month, around 1.2350.

Meanwhile, a downside break of 1.2055 will direct the EUR/USD bears towards a 100-day SMA level of 1.1962. Though, the 1.2000 threshold can offer an intermediate halt during the fall.

It should be noted that the early November 2020 peak surrounding 1.1920 offers extra support to the south.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2081
Today Daily Change 24 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 1.2057
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2162
Daily SMA50 1.2145
Daily SMA100 1.196
Daily SMA200 1.168
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2138
Previous Daily Low 1.2056
Previous Weekly High 1.2183
Previous Weekly Low 1.2058
Previous Monthly High 1.235
Previous Monthly Low 1.2054
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2087
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2106
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2029
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1948
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2111
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2165
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2192

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

