EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bounces off previous resistance to regain 1.1850

- EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses, refreshes intraday top of late.
- Bullish MACD signals back the U-turn from 10-week-old resistance-turned-support.
EUR/USD snaps two-day downtrend, picking up bids around 1.1850 during early Wednesday. That being said, the major currency pair bounces off the previous resistance line from June 25 to print 0.06% intraday gains at the latest.
Given the bullish MACD and a sustained U-turn from the near-term key support line, EUR/USD prices may extend the latest recovery towards the monthly high of 1.1910.
However, 100-DMA near 1.1950 and late June’s top surrounding 1.1975 act as important challenges for the pair buyers afterward.
It’s worth noting that a horizontal area from June 30 adds strength to the 1.1910 resistance.
Meanwhile, a downside break of the immediate support line, near 1.1830 needs to conquer the 50-DMA level of 1.1800 before recalling the EUR/USD bears.
Following that, the 1.1750 and the 1.1700 levels may offer intermediate halts during the fall before highlighting the yearly bottom close to the 1.1665 mark.
Overall, EUR/USD bulls remain hopeful but have a bumpy road to the north.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1847
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.184
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1779
|Daily SMA50
|1.1804
|Daily SMA100
|1.1948
|Daily SMA200
|1.2004
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1885
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1783
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1856
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1867
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1919
Central bank meetings are creating more pain than gain for currencies this week. The Australian dollar shot higher immediately after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy announcement but u-turned to end the day sharply lower against the greenback.