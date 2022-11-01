- EUR/USD regains positive traction on Tuesday amid the emergence of some USD selling.
- The technical set-up favours bullish traders and supports prospects for additional gains.
- A sustained break below mid-0.9800s is needed to negate the near-term positive bias.
The EUR/USD pair attracts some dip-buying near the 0.9870 area on Tuesday and reverses a part of the previous day's slide to a multi-day low. The pair maintains its bid tone through the early European session and is currently placed near the daily high, around the 0.9925-0.9930 region.
A goodish recovery in the global risk sentiment prompts some selling around the safe-haven US dollar, which, in turn, is seen offering some support to the EUR/USD pair. That said, worries about a deeper global economic downturn should limit deeper losses for the buck. Investors might also prefer to move to the sidelines ahead of the crucial FOMC policy decision on Wednesday.
From a technical perspective, the post-ECB rejection slide from the 100-day SMA stalls near the confluence resistance breakpoint comprising a four-month-old descending trend-line and the 50-day SMA. The said resistance-turned-support, currently around the 0.9880-0.9870 region, should now act as a pivotal point and determine the next leg of a directional move for the EUR/USD pair.
Meanwhile, oscillators on the daily chart are holding in the positive territory and support prospects for a further appreciating move. Hence, a subsequent strength back towards testing the overnight swing high, around the 0.9965 region, remains a distinct possibility. The momentum could get extended and allow the EUR/USD pair to aim back to reclaim the parity mark.
On the flip side, the 0.9880-0.9870 region might continue to protect the immediate downside ahead of the mid-0.9800s. A convincing break below will shift the bias in favour of bearish traders and make the EUR/USD pair vulnerable. The downward trajectory might then drag spot prices below the 0.9800 round figure, towards the next relevant support near the 0.9770 area and the 0.9700 mark.
EUR/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9931
|Today Daily Change
|0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|0.46
|Today daily open
|0.9886
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9843
|Daily SMA50
|0.9888
|Daily SMA100
|1.0078
|Daily SMA200
|1.0497
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9966
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9873
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9908
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.993
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9851
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9815
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9944
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0001
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0036
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 0.9900 as US dollar loses further ground
EUR/USD is extending the rebound from weekly lows above 0.9900, helped by ECB Chief Lagarde's comments. The US dollar loses further ground amid a better risk profile and falling Treasury yields. Focus shifts to US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Fed decision.
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.1550 as risk flows dominate
GBP/USD is recovery ground further above 1.1500, as risk flows dominate in Tuesday's early European trading. The US dollar extends the retreat amid a better market mood, tracing the yields lower. US data awaited ahead of the Fed.
Gold bounces amid pre-Federal Reserve positioning, $1,615 still eyed
Gold bears take a breather before resuming the downtrend towards $1,615.The US Dollar drops with Treasury yields ahead of a two-day Fed meeting. Risk-on market sentiment returns amid Chinese PMI beat and tech stocks rally.
Will Cardano price nosedive to $0.373 due to the FOMC meeting?
Cardano shows an interesting situation that presents opportunities regardless of the breakout direction. If investors plan to trade ADA, they need a comprehensive understanding of the triggers.
A case of positioning ahead of major event risk
What we’re seeing into Tuesday is a market that is more content on some consolidation than anything else. This would make sense as the new month gets underway.