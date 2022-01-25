- The shared currency slides for the second straight day, down 0.19%.
- The crisis in eastern Europe weighs on the EUR boosts the safe-haven peers.
- The EUR/USD is downward biased, though upside risks remain as the 50-DMA closes to the spot price.
During the North American session, the euro slumps, attributed to a risk-off market mood that has spurred demand for safe-haven assets, meaning a higher USD. Factors like the Ukraine – Russia crisis and the Fed’s first monetary policy meeting of the year maintain market participants uneasy, as portrayed by US equities trading in the red. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.1300.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value versus a basket of its rivals, advances some 0.10%, sitting at 96.01, clinging to the 96.00 threshold.
On Tuesday, during the overnight session for North American traders, the EUR/USD fell from 1.1325 towards the figure, giving way for USD bulls, who secured a 40-pip move to the daily low of the day at 1.1263. However, as the New York session progressed, EUR bulls entered the market, reclaiming the 1.1300 figure.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
That said, the EUR/USD pair is neutral-downward biased. The 50-day moving average (DMA) moves close to the spot price, leading the way for the longer time-frame ones, with the 100-DMA and the 200-DMA lying at 1.1469 and 1.1708 each. Nevertheless, the bias is downward as long as the exchange rate remains below the former.
On the downside, the EUR/USD first support would be an upslope trendline drawn from December 2021 swing lows, which passes around the 1.1290-1.1300 area. In the outcome of breaking lower, the next support would be December 15, 2021, a daily low at 1.1221, followed by 2021 yearly low at 1.1186.
To the upside, the first resistance would be the 50-DMA at 1.1314. A breach of the latter would expose the January 20 pivot high at 1.1369, followed by the January 14 daily low previous support-turned-resistance at 1.1399.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1299
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|1.1321
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1347
|Daily SMA50
|1.1316
|Daily SMA100
|1.1476
|Daily SMA200
|1.1713
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1347
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1291
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1434
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1301
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1386
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1222
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1312
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1325
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1292
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1263
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1236
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1348
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1375
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1404
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD corrects higher during the American session, remains bearish
The EUR/USD is falling on Tuesday, on its way to the lowest daily close in a month, clearly below 1.1300. The dollar remains strong ahead of the FOMC meeting and amid volatility and risk aversion across financial markets.
GBP/USD bulls packing a punch through 1.35 the figure, 1.3580 eyed
GBP/USD bulls look to 1.3580s for the days ahead. Near-term bears are in anticipaiton of a deeper correction on the lower time frames.
Pullback complete, first crypto bull run for 2022 begins
BTC develops a powerful bullish reversal candlestick on its weekly chart. ETH finds support against intense Fibonacci and Ichimoku levels. XRP hits time and price zone that could push it back to $1.00.
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.