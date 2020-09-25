EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bias remains bearish despite Thursday's Doji

- EUR/USD created a Doji candle on Thursday, signaling indecision.
- Other daily chart studies continue to call a bearish move.
EUR/USD carved out a Doji candle on Thursday as it witnessed two-way business and ended the day on a flat note.
A Doji candle represents indecision. However, in this case, the candle has appeared at two-month lows. As such, one may take it to represent seller exhaustion and adopt a neutral stance.
However, other chart studies remain biased bearish. For instance, the 5- and 10-day simple moving averages (SMA) continue to trend south, and the 14-day relative strength index is hovering below 50.
The head-and-shoulders breakdown confirmed earlier this week remains valid, and the pair remains below the former support-turned-resistance at 1.1696 (Aug. 3 low).
As such, the odds remain stacked in favor of deeper declines. Key support levels are located at 1.1626 (Thursday's low) and 1.1495 (March 9 high). Meanwhile, resistance is seen at 1.1696 (Aug. 3 low) and 1.1768 (10-day SMA).
Daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1671
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.1672
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1819
|Daily SMA50
|1.1782
|Daily SMA100
|1.1472
|Daily SMA200
|1.1234
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1687
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1627
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1901
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1738
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1966
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1696
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.165
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1636
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1602
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1576
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1697
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1722
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1757
