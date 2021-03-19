EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears look for entries below 1.1900

- EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low while teasing support of a bearish triangle formation.
- Downward sloping RSI like, sustained trading below 200-SMA favor sellers.
- Bulls need to refresh monthly top before retaking the controls.
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1900, down 0.07% intraday, amid Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the quote extends the previous day’s U-turn from the resistance line of an eight-day-old ascending triangle towards attacking the support line of the stated bearish chart pattern.
Considering the downbeat RSI and the pair’s trading below 200-SMA, EUR/USD sellers are likely to break the immediate support, at 1.1900, while targeting the monthly low near 1.1835.
If at all the EUR/USD bears keep the reins past-1.1835, late November 2020 lows around 1.1800 and 1.1745 could return to the charts.
On the flip side, 1.1950 can test the corrective pullback before challenging the triangle’s resistance, currently around 1.1990.
Even if the EUR/USD buyers manage to cross 1.1990, the 1.2000 threshold and 200-SMA level of 1.2036 will challenge the quote’s further upside.
EUR/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1907
|Today Daily Change
|-8 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07%
|Today daily open
|1.1915
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2012
|Daily SMA50
|1.2072
|Daily SMA100
|1.2051
|Daily SMA200
|1.1851
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1989
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1906
|Previous Weekly High
|1.199
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1938
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1884
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1854
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1967
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2019
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.205
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
