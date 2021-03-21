EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears keep control from double top

EUR/USD bulls seeking an upside correction from the next daily support.

Bears are in control from a longer-term perspective.

The euro has been under pressure since making a double top on the daily chart and bears remain in control for the open this week.

The following is a top-down analysis that illustrates where the price might be expected to travel over the coming sessions.

Monthly chart

From a monthly perspective, there is a high probability that the euro will now correct from a strong demand area.

Weekly chart

Meanwhile, the weekly chart sees the price melt from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement resistance that offers further downside prospects.

Daily chart

On a break of the current support structure, the bulls will be seeking an upside correction back to test the structure.