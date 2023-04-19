EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears flex muscles but 1.0910 is the key support

  • EUR/USD fades bounce off 100-SMA while retreating from 21-SMA, sidelined of late.
  • Sluggish MACD, steady RSI advocates further volatility ahead.
  • One-month-old ascending support line holds the gate for Euro bear’s entry.
  • Repeated failures to cross short-term key hurdle lure sellers, bulls need validation from one-week-old horizontal resistance area.

EUR/USD treads water around 1.0950 amid the early hours of Thursday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Euro pair fades the corrective bounce off the 100-bar SMA marked a few hours back while retreating from the 21-SMA.

With this, the Euro pair marked repeated failures in crossing the 21-SMA in the current week, which in turn joins the steady RSI (14) line and sluggish MACD signals, mostly bearish, to keep the sellers hopeful.

However, the 100-SMA support of 1.0920 isn’t the key to the EUR/USD pair’s south run as an upward-sloping support line from late March, close to 1.0910 is a crucial challenge for the bears to tackle before taking control.

Following that, a slump toward the April 10 swing low of around 1.0835 can’t be ruled out.

However, the monthly low of 1.0788 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s March-April upside, near 1.0730 could challenge the pair’s further downside afterward.

Meanwhile, recovery moves can’t be confirmed on an upside break of the 21-SMA hurdle of near 1.0965 as a one-week-old horizontal resistance area, close to the 1.1000 psychological magnet, will be crucial for EUR/USD buyers to cross for fresh power.

In a case where the EUR/USD bulls remain in control past 1.1000, the latest peak surrounding 1.1075 will be in the spotlight.

EUR/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0956
Today Daily Change -0.0016
Today Daily Change % -0.15%
Today daily open 1.0972
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0898
Daily SMA50 1.0751
Daily SMA100 1.0722
Daily SMA200 1.0379
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0983
Previous Daily Low 1.0922
Previous Weekly High 1.1076
Previous Weekly Low 1.0837
Previous Monthly High 1.093
Previous Monthly Low 1.0516
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.096
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0946
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0935
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0899
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0875
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0996
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.102
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1057

 

 

