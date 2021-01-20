EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye weekly target, 1.2010/20

- EUR/USD bears in control with eyes on weekly downside target, 1.2010/20.
- The M-formation is playing out to the downside.
Further to the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take on the bear's commitments at key resistance, the price has behaved as expected.
Prior analysis, 4-hr chart
Live market, 4-hr chart
As illustrated, the price was rejected at foreseen resistance and has melted to the downside, towards a weekly swing target.
The full analysis can be seen here: The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD enters the bear's lair
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2105
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.2127
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2204
|Daily SMA50
|1.2093
|Daily SMA100
|1.1933
|Daily SMA200
|1.1622
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2145
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2074
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2227
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2077
|Previous Monthly High
|1.231
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2118
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2101
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2086
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2186
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2227
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds around 1.21 as Biden becomes US President
EUR/USD is comfortably consolidating around 1.2100. Joe Biden has become the 46th US President, and hopes of stimulus are high after Treasury Secretary nominee Yellen's testimony. Wall Street at record highs.
GBP/USD retreats from new highs amid dollar strength
GBP/USD has fallen off the peak of 1.3719, the highest since 2018, amid fresh dollar strength. Optimism about the UK's vaccine campaign and lower cases boosted sterling earlier. The greenback awaiting Biden's first moves as President.
XAU/USD in tug-of-war between clashing investment properties
The price of gold is trading at $1,869.13 at the time of writing, travelling between a low of $1,832.57 and $1,870.48 on the day so far. Markets flipped risk on this Wednesday in anticipation of Joe Biden's swearing-in as the 46th president of the US.
The two policy initiatives from Biden that need to come true in order for rally to continue
The overall tone remains risk-on with traders hoping that the first one hundred days of Biden’s Presidency will yield tangible results on both the vaccination and stimulus fronts.
US Dollar Index: Upside target remains at 91.00
DXY met buyers in the 90.30 region earlier on Wednesday and now resumes the upside to the 90.50/55 band.