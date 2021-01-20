EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye weekly target, 1.2010/20

  • EUR/USD bears in control with eyes on weekly downside target, 1.2010/20.
  • The M-formation is playing out to the downside.

Further to the prior analysisEUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take on the bear's commitments at key resistance, the price has behaved as expected.

Prior analysis, 4-hr chart

Live market, 4-hr chart

As illustrated, the price was rejected at foreseen resistance and has melted to the downside, towards a weekly swing target.

The full analysis can be seen here: The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD enters the bear's lair

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2105
Today Daily Change -0.0022
Today Daily Change % -0.18
Today daily open 1.2127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2204
Daily SMA50 1.2093
Daily SMA100 1.1933
Daily SMA200 1.1622
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2145
Previous Daily Low 1.2074
Previous Weekly High 1.2227
Previous Weekly Low 1.2077
Previous Monthly High 1.231
Previous Monthly Low 1.1924
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2118
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2101
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2086
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2045
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2015
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2157
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2186
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2227

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

