EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye weekly target, 1.2010/20

EUR/USD bears in control with eyes on weekly downside target, 1.2010/20.

The M-formation is playing out to the downside.

Further to the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls take on the bear's commitments at key resistance, the price has behaved as expected.

Prior analysis, 4-hr chart

Live market, 4-hr chart

As illustrated, the price was rejected at foreseen resistance and has melted to the downside, towards a weekly swing target.

The full analysis can be seen here: The Chart of the Week: EUR/USD enters the bear's lair