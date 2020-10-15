EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears dipping the paw below counter trendline

- EUR/USD has been thrown overboard and bulls tread-water below counter trend line resistance.
- The US dollar has firmed, but it may be too premature for a full-on rally.
Back on the 9th October, in the analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears monitoring for a break of daily support,
the following scenario was forecasted and illustrated:
EUR/USD daily chart (9th Oct)
It took all week to get there, but the price had finally offered the bears an opportunity below the trendline support that would now be expected to act as a counter trendline resistance:
The question is now whether there will be enough orders to see the price deteriorate further without giving a discount for the bears to sell into strength, or whether the US dollar will correct some of its recent strength?
The following chart offers a bullish outlook for the DXY in a reverse head and shoulders:
However, prior to take-off, some consolidation could be in order which would create higher prices in the euro for which committed bears could capitalise upon.
