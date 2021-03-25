EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack yearly low, 1.1840 becomes key hurdle to north

- EUR/USD fades bounces off four-month low after two consecutive days of downtrend.
- Confluence of 200-day SMA, early March low guards corrective pullback.
- Seven-week-old support line lures sellers amid bearish MACD.
EUR/USD drops to 1.1810 during the latest pullback from intraday top of 1.1817 amid early Thursday. The currency major slumped to the lowest since late November the previous day before bouncing off 1.1809.
However, the failures to keep the corrective pullback amid bearish MACD, coupled with sustained trading below 1.1840 confluence comprising 200-day SMA and March 09 low, suggest further downside of EUR/USD.
Hence, sellers currently eye the downside break of the 1.1800 threshold before attacking a short-term support line from February 05, at 1.1770 by the press time.
Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond 1.1840 needs to break a downward sloping trend line from February 25, near 1.1905, to confirming the bullish chart pattern, namely falling wedge.
Following that, the EUR/USD buyers will be able to challenge the 1.2000 psychological magnet.
EUR/USD daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1818
|Today Daily Change
|5 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|1.1813
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1958
|Daily SMA50
|1.2047
|Daily SMA100
|1.2059
|Daily SMA200
|1.1863
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1854
|Previous Daily Low
|1.181
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1989
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1874
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1827
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1837
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1797
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1782
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1754
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1841
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1869
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1885
