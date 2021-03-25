EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack yearly low, 1.1840 becomes key hurdle to north

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/USD fades bounces off four-month low after two consecutive days of downtrend.
  • Confluence of 200-day SMA, early March low guards corrective pullback.
  • Seven-week-old support line lures sellers amid bearish MACD.

EUR/USD drops to 1.1810 during the latest pullback from intraday top of 1.1817 amid early Thursday. The currency major slumped to the lowest since late November the previous day before bouncing off 1.1809.

However, the failures to keep the corrective pullback amid bearish MACD, coupled with sustained trading below 1.1840 confluence comprising 200-day SMA and March 09 low, suggest further downside of EUR/USD.

Hence, sellers currently eye the downside break of the 1.1800 threshold before attacking a short-term support line from February 05, at 1.1770 by the press time.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback beyond 1.1840 needs to break a downward sloping trend line from February 25, near 1.1905, to confirming the bullish chart pattern, namely falling wedge.

Following that, the EUR/USD buyers will be able to challenge the 1.2000 psychological magnet.

EUR/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.1818
Today Daily Change 5 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 1.1813
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1958
Daily SMA50 1.2047
Daily SMA100 1.2059
Daily SMA200 1.1863
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1854
Previous Daily Low 1.181
Previous Weekly High 1.1989
Previous Weekly Low 1.1874
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1827
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1837
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1797
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1782
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1754
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1841
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1869
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1885

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

