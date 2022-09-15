- EUR/USD extends pullback from 200-HMA as it pokes short-term key support.
- Looming bear cross on the MACD, downbeat RSI signals further downside.
- Yearly low lures sellers, 50-HMA acts as an additional upside filter.
EUR/USD holds lower ground as sellers poke the seven-day-old support line around 0.9960 amid the initial European session on Thursday.
In doing so, the major currency pair extends the previous day’s pullback from the 200-HMA, as well as justifies the trading below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of September 06-12 upside.
It’s worth noting that the impending bearish signals from the MACD and the downbeat performance of the RSI (14), not oversold, also keep EUR/USD bears hopeful of breaking the 0.9960 support.
Following that, the 0.9900 threshold may probe the downside moves before directing sellers towards the yearly low around 0.9860, also the lowest level since December 2002.
In a case where the EUR/USD bears keep reins past 0.9860, the October 2002 low near 0.9680 will be in focus.
Alternatively, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, also known as the golden ratio, guards the EUR/USD pair’s immediate recovery moves near 0.9990 ahead of the 200-HMA and the 50-HMA hurdles, close to the 1.0000 parity level and 1.0010 in that order.
Should the quote rises past 1.0010, the recovery moves could aim for the 1.0110 and the 1.0200 hurdles to the north.
To sum up, EUR/USD is ready to refresh the yearly low but any further downside needs a strong catalyst, which in turn highlights the US Retail Sales for August.
Also read: US Retail Sales Preview: Can consumers keep up with inflation? A breather could weigh on the dollar
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9965
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.9983
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9993
|Daily SMA50
|1.0104
|Daily SMA100
|1.0328
|Daily SMA200
|1.0743
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0024
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9956
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0114
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9864
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9998
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9951
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.992
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9883
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0019
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0087
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD maintains bearish bias, threatens key support area
The AUD/USD fell to a two-month low sub 0.6700 on Thursday, but managed to stabilize around the psychological level during the New York session. Technically, the AUD/USD is downward biased with room to challenge the YTD low at 0.6681.
EUR/USD steadies near 1.0000 despite risk-aversion
EUR/USD continues to trade in a relatively narrow range around 1.0000 on Thursday. Although Wall Street's main indexes continue to push lower after mixed US data, the dollar struggles to gather strength and allows the pair stay in its daily range.
Gold takes a breather near two-year lows
Gold prices have settled down into the late session of the New York trade but it begs more from the bears at this juncture as the gold price rest at key support. Pressures come as the greenback US bond yields keep rising ahead of next week's Federal Reserve's policy committee meeting.
It's a post Merge sell the news affair as Ethereum price crumbles
ETH is fighting to find footing after slipping below $1,600. The last few days have seen the newest proof-of-stake crypto asset lose at least 16% of its value due to intensifying external economic forces.
Is Oracle (ORCL) the most underrated dividend stock?
I am on all the forums. I run all the screeners. I listen to all the podcasts. Maybe I am just forgetful, but I cannot seem to remember anyone ever putting ORCL in their focus list. Not for dividends at least.