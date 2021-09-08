EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears attack key EMA confluence near 1.1800, ECB eyed

- EUR/USD remains pressured near one-week low after three consecutive daily falls.
- Bearish MACD, sustained break of short-term support line favor sellers.
- ECB is a surprise factor but double-top challenges the bulls.
EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1820, following a three-day downtrend, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday.
The major currency pair’s latest fall could be linked to its U-turn from a horizontal area established since July, around 1.1910. Also backing the sellers is a downside break of a three-week-old rising trend line and bearish MACD signals.
However, a convergence of 100 and 200-EMAs around 1.1810 challenges the EUR/USD sellers ahead of the key European Central Bank (ECB) monetary policy.
Also acting as a downside filter is the August 13 high near the 1.1800 threshold.
Should the quote drop below the 1.1800 support, monthly horizontal support around 1.1700 can offer an intermediate halt during the downside towards the yearly low near 1.1665.
Meanwhile, the corrective pullback will target the support-turned-resistance line around 1.1855 but the EUR/USD bulls will remain skeptical unless crossing the 1.1910 key hurdle.
Overall, the pair bears are on the driver's seat but it all depends upon the ECB at last.
Read: European Central Bank Preview: Taper on the table, but don’t get too excited about it
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1817
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19%
|Today daily open
|1.184
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1779
|Daily SMA50
|1.1804
|Daily SMA100
|1.1948
|Daily SMA200
|1.2004
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1885
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1909
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1783
|Previous Monthly High
|1.19
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1664
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1856
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1867
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1823
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1807
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1776
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1871
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1902
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears attack key EMA confluence near 1.1800, ECB eyed
EUR/USD remains pressured near one-week low after three consecutive daily falls. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1820, following a three-day downtrend, amid the initial Asian session on Thursday. ECB is a surprise factor but double-top challenges the bulls.
GBP/USD offered around 1.3760 on prevalent dollar’s demand
GBP/USD remains under selling pressure and hovers around 1.3760. Comments from BOE’s Governor Bailey helped the pair bounce from intraday lows in the 1.3720 price zone.
Gold losing its shine to the mighty US dollar, but bulls are pawing
Markets have soured on the eve of the next major central bank meeting this week. Due to the highest readings of inflation for almost a decade, the ECB is expected to start to taper its asset purchases and markets are bracing for such an announcement.
Bitcoin bulls need $48,000 to survive while BTC bears need $44,500 to gain control
Bitcoin price action finds near-term support, but the bias remains mixed. BTC is between two key zones that will dictate the future trend. Primary resistance and support are located nearby BTC price.
Another record in job openings signals labor demand is not the problem
Job openings climbed to a fresh record high of 10.93 million at the end of July. While the rise in COVID cases since then has taken some wind out of the labor market's sails, more recent indicators of hiring plans suggest labor demand has held up well in the face of Delta.