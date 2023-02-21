EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bears approach 11-week-old support line near 1.0620

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • EUR/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low, extends U-turn from 10-DMA.
  • Bearish MACD signals, clear break of three-month-old ascending trend line favor sellers.
  • Ascending trend line from early December 2022 lures Euro sellers.
  • Buyers need to cross 1.0805 to jump back in the driver’s seat.

EUR/USD takes offers to extend the week-start losses from the 10-DMA to 1.0670 during early Tuesday. In addition to a pullback from the short-term key moving average, bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained downside break of the previous support line from late November 2022 also keep the sellers hopeful.

As a result, the EUR/USD bears are well-set to revisit an upward-sloping support line from early December, close to 1.0620 by the press time.

However, the major currency pair’s further downside appears difficult as lows marked so far during February and January, respectively near 1.0610 and 1.0480, could probe the sellers afterward.

Also acting as a downside filter is the early December 2022 swing low surrounding 1.0440.

On the flip side, the 10-DMA and the three-month-old previous support line could challenge the EUR/USD pair’s recovery around 1.0700 and 1.0730 levels.

Following that, a three-week-long horizontal resistance area near 1.0800-05 could act as the last defense of the EUR/USD bears.

In a case where the EUR/USD pair remains firmer past 1.0805, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the 1.1000 psychological magnet and then to the monthly high near 1.1035 can’t be ruled out.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0674
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.10%
Today daily open 1.0685
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0788
Daily SMA50 1.0728
Daily SMA100 1.0421
Daily SMA200 1.033
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0705
Previous Daily Low 1.067
Previous Weekly High 1.0805
Previous Weekly Low 1.0613
Previous Monthly High 1.093
Previous Monthly Low 1.0483
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0683
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0692
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0668
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0652
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0634
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0703
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0721
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0737

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD renews intraday high above 0.6900 on RBA Minutes, US PMI in focus

AUD/USD renews intraday high above 0.6900 on RBA Minutes, US PMI in focus

AUD/USD picks up bids to extend the bounce off intraday low on RBA Minutes. RBA Minutes reject speculations favoring a pause in the rate hikes in February. Mixed sentiment, full markets may probe bulls ahead of US PMIs for February.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bears approach 11-week-old support line near 1.0620

EUR/USD bears approach 11-week-old support line near 1.0620

EUR/USD takes offers to extend the week-start losses from the 10-DMA to 1.0670 during early Tuesday. In addition to a pullback from the short-term key moving average, bearish MACD signals and the pair’s sustained downside break of the previous support line from late November 2022 also keep the sellers hopeful.

EUR/USD News

Gold treads water ahead of United States Purchasing Managers Index

Gold treads water ahead of United States Purchasing Managers Index

Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles for clear directions around $1,840, following a mildly negative start to the week’s trading, as traders await the preliminary readings of the United States Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for February.

Gold News

Ethereum Classic: Don't over complicate the trade

Ethereum Classic: Don't over complicate the trade

Ethereum Classic price continues to stair-step north during the third week of February. Traders should maintain a close watch on the digital asset as it seems poised for a 20% rise.

Read more

Is the Dollar rally getting tired?

Is the Dollar rally getting tired?

FX markets start the week on a quiet footing, with US markets closed for Presidents Day. The US highlights this week will be the FOMC minutes (Wednesday) and January's core PCE deflator (Friday) - both providing input into the Fed's 'higher for longer' policy narrative.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures