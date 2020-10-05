EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish break lower could be invalidated as the price is back in the old consolidation area

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/USD  has pushed 0.50% higher at the start of the week.
  • The risk theme has improved and the dollar has seen a decline across the board.

EUR/USD 4-hour chart

EUR/USD has pushed back into the old consolidation range as the US dollar has lost ground on Monday. The news that Donald Trump is recovering has spurred the risk appetite of investors and traders and led to the pair moving higher. There have also been some interesting comments from the Eurogroup as the Head said "we will continue to monitor the Euro exchange rate".

Looking at the chart, the price has moved higher and broken the trendline to move back above an important level at 1.1762. This was the consolidation support zone that the price bounced off the most times before breaking lower.

Now the next significant support is the mean value area of the consolidation which is the red line at 1.1829. This area has been a magnet for the price and could be significant once again to make a higher low if the price makes it there. If the level is broken then a test of the high on the chart at 1.2011 could be on the cards. 

It seems obvious but the indicators are once again looking positive. The Relative Strength Index is back in the overbought area and the MACD signal lines are above zero along with the histogram. 

Overall the trend is very much an uptrend. When the consolidation low broke to the downside it was fair to assume that the trend might be reversing. Now if the red resistance level breaks the opposite could be true again and the uptrend may resume with 1.20 the main target for the bulls. 

EUR/USD analysis

Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1775
Today Daily Change 0.0058
Today Daily Change % 0.50
Today daily open 1.1717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1766
Daily SMA50 1.1802
Daily SMA100 1.1525
Daily SMA200 1.1252
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.175
Previous Daily Low 1.1696
Previous Weekly High 1.177
Previous Weekly Low 1.1615
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1717
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.173
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1692
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1666
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1637
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1746
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1776
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1801

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD steady below 0.7200 ahead of RBA’s decision

AUD/USD steady below 0.7200 ahead of RBA’s decision

The AUD/USD pair spent the day confined to a tight range, despite risk-appetite and the dollar’s broad weakness. Market players cautious, anticipating a dovish RBA.

AUD/USD News

XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920

XAU/USD hits two weeks highs near $1920

Gold prices are rising on Monday, and recently the ounce climbed to $1918, reaching the highest level since September 22. As of writing, XAU/USD trades at $1913, up 0.80% for the day boosted by a decline of the US dollar and amid risk appetite.

Gold News

USD/JPY pair pressures 105.80 high on risk-on mood

USD/JPY pair pressures 105.80 high on risk-on mood

USD/JPY flirted with the 105.80 resistance level, trading nearby. US Treasury yields reached a multi-week high on hopes for US fiscal stimulus, Trump’s health.

USD/JPY News

Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)

Who will be the next president? Markets seem to care more about Congress' actions (for now)

The chaotic presidential debate had little time to stir markets before hopes for a stimulus package stole the show. Will Congress remain more important than the next Commander-In-Chief? What is inspiring investors?

Read more

WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark

WTI rebounds 3% from three-week lows, regains $38 mark

WTI (futures on Nymex) reverses more than half the Friday’s sell-off, as the rebound gathers steam from three-week lows of $36.63 on Monday. The US oil trades above $38 mark, as we write, adding almost 3% so far.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures