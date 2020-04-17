EUR/USD Price Analysis: Back above 1.085, falling wedge seen on 1H chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD trims losses as US stock futures rally on hope of coronavirus treatment.
  • A falling wedge breakout on the hourly chart would open the doors for a re-test of recent highs. 

EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.0860, having hit a low of 1.0817 during Thursday's US trading hours. 

The spot found bids near 1.0832 three hours ago and jumped to a high of 1.0867, as the S&P 500 futures rallied, yielding broad-based losses for the US dollar, possibly in response to the headline from STAT news that Gilead Sciences' experimental drug remdesivir is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus. 

Despite the recovery from 1.0817, the pair is still trapped inside a falling wedge pattern, which comprises descending converging trendlines connecting lower highs and lower lows. The converging nature of trendlines is indicative of a weakening of downward momentum. Hence, a breakout is considered a bullish reversal confirmation. 

A move above the top end of the wedge at 1.0870 would confirm wedge breakout and shift risk in favor of a re-test of the April 14 highs near 1.0990.  

Alternatively, a failure to keep gains above Thursday's low of 1.0817 would invalidate the falling wedge and shift the focus to support at 1.0768 (April 6 low). 

Hourly chart

Trend: Neutral

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0858
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0901
Daily SMA50 1.0963
Daily SMA100 1.1032
Daily SMA200 1.1055
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0911
Previous Daily Low 1.0817
Previous Weekly High 1.0952
Previous Weekly Low 1.0768
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0853
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0875
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.08
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0761
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0706
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0895
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0951
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.099

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

