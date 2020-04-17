EUR/USD Price Analysis: Back above 1.085, falling wedge seen on 1H chart

- EUR/USD trims losses as US stock futures rally on hope of coronavirus treatment.
- A falling wedge breakout on the hourly chart would open the doors for a re-test of recent highs.
EUR/USD is currently trading near 1.0860, having hit a low of 1.0817 during Thursday's US trading hours.
The spot found bids near 1.0832 three hours ago and jumped to a high of 1.0867, as the S&P 500 futures rallied, yielding broad-based losses for the US dollar, possibly in response to the headline from STAT news that Gilead Sciences' experimental drug remdesivir is seeing rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
Despite the recovery from 1.0817, the pair is still trapped inside a falling wedge pattern, which comprises descending converging trendlines connecting lower highs and lower lows. The converging nature of trendlines is indicative of a weakening of downward momentum. Hence, a breakout is considered a bullish reversal confirmation.
A move above the top end of the wedge at 1.0870 would confirm wedge breakout and shift risk in favor of a re-test of the April 14 highs near 1.0990.
Alternatively, a failure to keep gains above Thursday's low of 1.0817 would invalidate the falling wedge and shift the focus to support at 1.0768 (April 6 low).
Hourly chart
Trend: Neutral
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0858
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.084
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0901
|Daily SMA50
|1.0963
|Daily SMA100
|1.1032
|Daily SMA200
|1.1055
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0911
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0817
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0952
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0768
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1497
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0636
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0853
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.08
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0761
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0706
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0895
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0951
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.099
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China’s Q1 GDP and how could it affect the AUD/USD?
Given the first of its kind to show the full impact of the COVID-19 on global markets, the data will undoubtedly be the key for all traders. It should also be noted that the figures from China have recently flashed upbeat outcomes.
USD/JPY consolidating the mixed risk-tone and COVID-19 headlines
USD/JPY holds steady in Tokyo opening hour as investors weigh COVID-19 headlines and mixed sentiment. Nations are seeking plans to get back to work despite contagion risks as new COVID-19 cases slow.
USD/CNH: Offshore Yuan rises ahead of China GDP
The offshore Yuan or CNH is drawing bids this Friday morning in Asia and pushing the USD/CNH pair lower for the first time in three days. China's GDP is forecasted to have contracted in January to March for the first time since 1976.
WTI: Mildly bid near $20.00, probes 50-HMA below weekly resistance trendline
Having ticked up to $19.67 to $20.12 at the start of the Asian morning, WTI seesaws around $20.00 during the early session’s trading. In doing so, the black gold jostles with 50-HMA that holds the gate for another upside filter.
Gold seesaws around $1,720 amid mixed markets, US dollar strength
Gold struggles to justify safe-haven status amid greenback strength. Trump pushes for phased economic re-start despite extended lockdown in New York, rising virus fatalities. US data continues to spread disappointment.