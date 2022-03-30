EUR/USD Price Analysis: Auctions in an ascending triangle formation, bulls surpasses 200 EMA

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • Euro bulls have surpassed the 200 EMA for the first time this month.
  • The asset has been on an adrenaline rush after violating the 20 EMA on the upside.
  • The RSI (14) has shifted into a bullish range, which adds to the upside filters.

The EUR/USD pair has witnessed a strong upside on Tuesday after violating the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the upside, which is currently trading at 1.1040 at the press time. A firmer upside move in the asset has sent it near May 17 high at 1.1138, which has acted as a potential resistance earlier.

On a four-hour scale, EUR/USD is trading near the horizontal edge of ascending triangle formation, which is placed near March 2 high at 1.1143. However, the advancing trendline is plotted from monthly lows at 1.0806, adjoining the March 28 low at 1.0945.

The asset has surpassed 200-period EMA for the first time in March at 1.1094, which adds to the upside filters.

Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which signals a fresh impulsive wave going forward.

Should the asset violates March 2 high at 1.1143, the major will start marching decisively towards monthly highs at 1.1233, followed by February 14 low at 1.1280.

On the flip side, euro bulls can lose strength if the asset drops below March 21 high at 1.1070, which will drag the asset towards March 28 low at 1.0945, followed by round level support at 1.0900.

EUR/USD four-hour chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1118
Today Daily Change 0.0032
Today Daily Change % 0.29
Today daily open 1.1086
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1001
Daily SMA50 1.1188
Daily SMA100 1.1256
Daily SMA200 1.1498
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1137
Previous Daily Low 1.0969
Previous Weekly High 1.107
Previous Weekly Low 1.0961
Previous Monthly High 1.1495
Previous Monthly Low 1.1106
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1073
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1033
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0991
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0896
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0823
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.116
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1233
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1328

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

