EUR/USD Price Analysis: At multi-year lows, RSI offers strongest oversold signal since May 2018

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD has breached key support to hit the lowest level since May 2017. 
  • The bias remains bearish despite the oversold reading on the RSI.

EUR/USD closed at 1.0872 on Wednesday, flipping the support at 1.0879 (Oct. 1 low) into resistance and also hit a low of 1.0865 – a level last seen in May 2017. 

The spot is currently trading at 1.0872 – down over 200 pips from the high of 1.1094 observed on Feb. 3. 

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is currently hovering at 26.83, the lowest level since May 2018. A below-5o reading indicates oversold conditions. 

The single currency, therefore, is at its most oversold in 21 months. An oversold reading on the RSI does not imply bullish reversal, but merely indicates exuberant selling pressure. 

Also, some markets enter a strong trend after prolonged period of low-volatility trading. In such cases, the RSI can stay oversold or overbought for a long time.

All in all, the bias remained bearish despite RSI’s oversold signal. As per the weekly chart, immediate support is located at 1.0851 (October 2016 low). A sustained move below that level would expose the April 2017 low of 1.0569. 

The oversold reading on the RSI would gain credence if the spot prints gains on thursday. That said, a close above 1.1094 is needed to confirm a bullish reversal. 

Daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0872
Today Daily Change -0.0003
Today Daily Change % -0.03
Today daily open 1.0875
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1025
Daily SMA50 1.1089
Daily SMA100 1.1068
Daily SMA200 1.1119
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0926
Previous Daily Low 1.0865
Previous Weekly High 1.1089
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0903
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0852
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0828
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0792
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0912
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0949
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0972

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD reverses a steep drop to 0.6710 amid renewed China coronavirus fears

AUD/USD reverses a steep drop to 0.6710 amid renewed China coronavirus fears

AUD/USD is attempting a tepid bounce from daily lows of 0.6708 but the bears remain in the game amid downbeat Australian Inflation Expectations and renewed fears over the China coronavirus outbreak. 

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY snaps two-day winning streak to sub-110 amid fresh coronavirus fears

USD/JPY snaps two-day winning streak to sub-110 amid fresh coronavirus fears

USD/JPY declines to 109.90 as the Tokyo open welcomes fresh risk aversion wave on Thursday. The recent surge in coronavirus cases from Hubei changed the markets’ bias towards riskier assets.

USD/JPY News

US CPI January Preview: Inflation’s academic exercise

US CPI January Preview: Inflation’s academic exercise

The consumer price index (CPI) is expected to add 0.2% in January as it did in December. Annual inflation will be 2.4% in January following 2.3% in December.  Core inflation is projected to rise 0.2% in January after December’s 0.1% gain and to be 2.2% from 2.3%.

Read more

Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off

Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off

Gold is finding love in Asia amid signs of risk aversion in the equity and currency markets. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,570 per Oz, representing a 0.30% gain on the day. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 0.30% and so is the price of WTI oil.

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures