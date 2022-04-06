- EUR/USD bounces off multi-week lows near 1.0870 .
- A visit to the YTD low in the 1.0800 zone looks likely.
EUR/USD regains the 1.0900 barrier and beyond after bottoming out in the 1.0870 region on Wednesday.
Considering the ongoing price action, further decline remains in store for the pair in the short-term horizon. Against that, a drop below the so far weekly low at 1.0875 (April 6) should put a visit to the 2022 low back on the radar in the relatively short-term horizon.
The medium-term negative outlook for EUR/USD is expected to remain unchanged while below the key 200-day SMA, today at 1.1469
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0932
|Today Daily Change
|63
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|1.0905
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1014
|Daily SMA50
|1.1159
|Daily SMA100
|1.1237
|Daily SMA200
|1.1476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0989
|Previous Daily Low
|1.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1185
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0934
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0955
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0874
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0842
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0785
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.102
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1052
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends daily recovery toward 1.0950
EUR/USD has extended its daily rebound toward 1.0950 in the early American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar Index, which reached its highest level in nearly two years at 99.75 earlier, fell into negative territory below 99.50 as investors wait for the Fed to release the minutes of the March policy meeting.
GBP/USD clings to modest recovery gains near 1.3100
GBP/USD has done into a consolidation phase after staging a rebound toward 1.3100 during the European session. Although the greenback is struggling to find demand following Tuesday's rally, the cautious market mood is not allowing the pair to gain traction.
Gold holds above $1,920 despite surging US yields
Gold fluctuates in a relatively narrow range but manages to hold above $1,920. Although US Treasury bond yields continue to rise, the renewed dollar weakness ahead of FOMC Minutes seems to be helping XAU/USD stay afloat in the green.
How you could double your capital with Shiba Inu price
Shiba Inu price has been consolidating above a stable support level for nearly a week with no signs of moving higher. An explosive move is on the cards once the volume spikes.
Nasdaq futures lose ground as Fed's Brainard turns from dove to hawk and spikes yields
The Nasdaq futures contract was once again the laggard on Tuesday, closing down over 2%. The S&P 500 was down 1.2% while the Dow Jones futures were down 0.8%.