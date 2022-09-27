  • EUR/USD gathers some upside traction above 0.9600.
  • Another test of the YTD low near 0.9550 stays on the cards.

EUR/USD meets some fresh buying interest and reclaims the area beyond the 0.9600 mark on Tuesday.

Rising bets for extra weakness in the European currency remain well on the table with the immediate target at the 2022 low at 0.9552 (September 26). A deeper drop could challenge the round level at 0.9500 ahead of the weekly low at 0.9411 (June 17 2002).

In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view is expected to prevail as long as it trades below the 200-day SMA at 1.0676.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.9629
Today Daily Change 86
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.961
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9945
Daily SMA50 1.0069
Daily SMA100 1.0274
Daily SMA200 1.0687
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.971
Previous Daily Low 0.9553
Previous Weekly High 1.0051
Previous Weekly Low 0.9668
Previous Monthly High 1.0369
Previous Monthly Low 0.9901
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.965
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9539
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9467
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9382
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9695
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9781
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9852

 

 

