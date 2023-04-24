EUR/USD Price Analysis: Absence of a bullish momentum favors a downside bias

- An absence of momentum in the upside move barricaded EUR/USD from kissing 1.1000.
- ECB Wunsch expects a continuation of the policy-tightening spell if labor demand remains strong.
- The Euro faced pressure while attempting a breakout of the Ascending Triangle pattern.
The EUR/USD pair has dropped after failing to test the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the early European session. The major currency pair has sensed selling pressure amid an absence of momentum in the upside move. Also, a recovery move in the US Dollar Index (DXY) has impacted on the shared currency pair.
The USD Index has refreshed its day’s high at 101.82 after a recovery move. On a broader note, the USD Index is consolidating in a wider range of 101.63-102.27 for the past four trading sessions.
On the Eurozone front, European Central Bank’s (ECB) Governing Council member Pierre Wunsch said that the central bank will continue raising interest rates until wage growth slows. He further added, “I would not be surprised if we had to go to 4 percent at some point.” The labor shortage has been a major trigger for stubborn Eurozone inflation and it will continue to propel households’ earnings.
EUR/USD is auctioning in an Ascending Triangle chart pattern on a two-hour scale. The Euro has faced pressure while attempting a breakout near the horizontal resistance of the aforementioned chart pattern plotted from April 17 high at 1.1000. The advancing trendline of the chart pattern is placed from April 19 low at 1.0917.
On a broader note, the upward-sloping trendline plotted from March 24 low at 1.0714 will continue to provide support to the Euro bulls. Overlapping movement in the asset and the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.0970 conveys a lackluster performance for now
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is trading back and forth in a 40.00-60.00 range, conveying a consolidation ahead.
Going forward, a break above the psychological resistance of 1.1000 will drive the asset to a fresh annual high at 1.1068, followed by the round-level resistance at 1.1100.
On the flip side, a downside move below April 12 low at 1.0915 will drag the asset toward April 10 low at 1.0837 and April 03 low at 1.0788.
EUR/USD two-hour chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.098
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0921
|Daily SMA50
|1.0767
|Daily SMA100
|1.0736
|Daily SMA200
|1.0393
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0994
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0938
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0909
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0959
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0917
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1007
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1063
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains depressed below 1.1000 amid a quiet start to a Big week
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.1000 in early Europe this Monday. The pair is weighed down by a minor uptick in the US Dollar amid a cautious market mood. All eyes are on critical EZ and US data later this week.
GBP/USD turns subdued below 1.2450 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is dropping toward 1.2400 in the early European morning. Cable has faced some selling pressure as the US Dollar is showing some signs of recovery amid a risk-averse market environment. UK Sunak's speech in focus.
Gold struggles below $1,980 level amid modest US Dollar strength
Gold price struggles to capitalize on Friday's modest bounce from the $1.970 region and comes under some selling pressure on the first day of the new week. The XAU/USD trades around the $1,977 area during the Asian session.
Bitcoin traders call for calm as BTC price slips 10% in a week
Bitcoin barely held $27,000 on April 22 as another round of losses left bulls with little firepower. t, BTC/USD was down 10% for the week and 4% in April overall, according to data from monitoring resource Coinglass, amid a dramatic turnaround in fortune versus much of Q1.
Week ahead — Spotlight on BoJ’s Ueda as first meeting looms
The Bank of Japan will hold its first policy meeting under the stewardship of Kazuo Ueda next week, although it’s looking unlikely that he will kick things off with a bang. The focus may therefore quickly shift to GDP numbers out of the United States and Eurozone.