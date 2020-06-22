EUR/USD Price Analysis: Above the 200-day SMA could re-test 1.1400

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD bounces off recent lows in the 1.1170/65 band.
  • Immediately to the upside aligns June’s top at 1.1422.

Following a test of 2-week lows near 1.1170, EUR/USD is now attempting to extend the rebound further north of the 1.1200 yardstick.

If the bull run picks up serious pace, then there is the palpable chance of another visit of monthly peaks in the 1.1420/25 band (junio 10).

As long as the 200-day SMA at 1.1027 holds the downside, the outlook on the pair is seen as positive.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1208
Today Daily Change 58
Today Daily Change % 0.28
Today daily open 1.1177
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.12
Daily SMA50 1.1002
Daily SMA100 1.0987
Daily SMA200 1.1029
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1254
Previous Daily Low 1.1168
Previous Weekly High 1.1353
Previous Weekly Low 1.1168
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1201
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1222
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1145
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1114
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1059
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1231
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1286
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1317

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rallies past 1.12 on weaker greenback

EUR/USD rallies past 1.12 on weaker greenback

EUR/USD started the week on the right foot, with the pair trading above the 1.12 mark on a more calm risk mood. Greenback is losing ground across the board, retracing some of the gains picked up on Friday. In a light-calendar session, the focus is on the German Bundesbank President's speech.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD fails to retain gains above 1.2400

GBP/USD fails to retain gains above 1.2400

The GBP/USD pair is down from a daily high of 1.2433, as early optimism fades away. European indexes remain in the red, although not far from their opening levels. Reopening hopes limit the dollar’s bullish potential.

GBP/USD News

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery

Top 3 Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Forecast: Market reluctantly starts a recovery

The cryptocurrency traders were bracing for increased volatility during the weekend; however, Bitcoin and all major altcoins stayed sidelined inside the current ranges.

Read more

Gold: XAU/USD struggles to hold above $1,750

Gold: XAU/USD struggles to hold above $1,750

Gold rose to its highest level in five weeks above $1,750 on Monday. With the US Dollar Index staying in the negative territory below 97.50, XAU/USD is likely to remain on track to post daily gains even if the sentiment turns positive during the American session.

Gold News

WTI: Reverses from weekly support line to pierce $40.00

WTI: Reverses from weekly support line to pierce $40.00

WTI extends recovery moves from Friday low of $38.54. The black gold recently bounced off a one-week-old support line to please the bulls. Though, the monthly top near $40.60 acts as the tough nut to crack for buyers.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures