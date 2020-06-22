EUR/USD Price Analysis: Above the 200-day SMA could re-test 1.1400

EUR/USD bounces off recent lows in the 1.1170/65 band.

Immediately to the upside aligns June’s top at 1.1422.

Following a test of 2-week lows near 1.1170, EUR/USD is now attempting to extend the rebound further north of the 1.1200 yardstick.

If the bull run picks up serious pace, then there is the palpable chance of another visit of monthly peaks in the 1.1420/25 band (junio 10).

As long as the 200-day SMA at 1.1027 holds the downside, the outlook on the pair is seen as positive.

EUR/USD daily chart