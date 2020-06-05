EUR/USD Price Analysis: A visit to 2020 highs near 1.1500 appears on the cards

EUR/USD has advanced to the 1.1380/85 band early on Friday.

Further north emerges the yearly tops just below 1.15 the figure.

The rally EUR/USD seems to have run out of steam in the 1.1380 region at the end of the week.

The continuation of the uptrend is expected to shift the focus to the 2020 highs at 1.1495 (March 9). However, the overbought conditions in the pair could spark a corrective move in the near-term, with interim support around the Fibo retracement at 1.1186.

Looking at the broader picture, further gains are likely while above the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1014.

EUR/USD daily chart