EUR/USD Price Analysis: A test of the 200-day SMA is not ruled out

  • EUR/USD fails to extend Tuesday’s gains above 1.1900.
  • A breakdown of the 200-day SMA exposes extra losses.

The recovery in EUR/USD struggles to move further north of the 1.19 yardstick so far on Wednesday.

Looking at the broader picture, the continuation of the downtrend appears on the table in the very near-term. That said, the pair looks poised for a test of the critical 200-day SMA (1.1820) in the short-term horizon. A breach of the latter should expose the Fibo level at 1.1762.

If the selling impetus gathers (much) further steam, then the pair could test the 2008-2020 support line in the 1.1600 area. This scenario, however, is not favoured for the time being.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1891
Today Daily Change 36
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.1902
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2069
Daily SMA50 1.2117
Daily SMA100 1.2041
Daily SMA200 1.1828
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1916
Previous Daily Low 1.1836
Previous Weekly High 1.2113
Previous Weekly Low 1.1893
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1885
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1866
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1853
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1804
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1773
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1933
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1965
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2014

 

 

Latest Forex News

EUR/USD hovers around 1.19 ahead of US CPI, bond auction

EUR/USD has been trading around 1.19, up from the lows but still down on the day. US yields are rising ahead of a critical auction of ten-year Treasuries. US inflation and the House's vote on stimulus are also eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD recovers as the market mood imporves

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.39, off the lows as markets bounce from the lows .US inflation, the House's vote on stimulus and a critical ten-year bond auction await traders. 

GBP/USD News

Gold: Bullish flag keeps XAU/USD buyers hopeful above $1,700

Gold stays depressed around intraday low, trims biggest gains since January. Although the bullion fades upside momentum after the heaviest run-up in two months, it does portray a bullish chart formation, called bullish flag, on the 30-minutes (30M).

Gold News

Stellar stares into the abyss amid a strengthening bearish front

Stellar is fighting for stability after suffering rejection from the 200 SMA. A potential symmetrical triangle hints at a 30% breakdown to $0.28. Closing the day above the 50 SMA and the 100 SMA could see Stellar commence recovery.

Read more

GameStop Corporation the sequel, on traders screens everywhere

GameStop (GME) here we go again, you just can't keep a good stock down! GME shares ended Tuesday up 26% at near $250. GME decides to keep going and is nearing $300 in Wednesday's pre-market!

Read more

