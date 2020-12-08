EUR/USD Price Analysis: A test of 1.2200 remains on the cards

- EUR/USD regains the 1.21 mark after bottoming out near 1.2080.
- Overbought conditions still favour a correction in the near-term.
EUR/USD fades Monday’s pullback and reclaims the area above the 1.2100 barrier on Tuesday.
The positive stance in EUR/USD, however, remains unchanged and allows for the continuation of the uptrend in the near-term. However, the current overbought conditions open the door to a corrective downside in the next sessions.
In the meantime, a breakout of recent tops around 1.2180 should pave the way for a test of the 1.2200 yardstick. Further north aligns 1.2413 (April 2018 high) ahead of 1.2476 (March 2018 high).
Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1442. The 200-week SMA near 1.1440 also reinforces this view.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2123
|Today Daily Change
|39
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.2108
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1927
|Daily SMA50
|1.1829
|Daily SMA100
|1.1809
|Daily SMA200
|1.1439
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2166
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2079
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2112
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2069
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1982
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2206
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2245
Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions.
