EUR/USD Price Analysis: A test of 1.2200 remains on the cards

  • EUR/USD regains the 1.21 mark after bottoming out near 1.2080.
  • Overbought conditions still favour a correction in the near-term.

EUR/USD fades Monday’s pullback and reclaims the area above the 1.2100 barrier on Tuesday.

The positive stance in EUR/USD, however, remains unchanged and allows for the continuation of the uptrend in the near-term. However, the current overbought conditions open the door to a corrective downside in the next sessions.

In the meantime, a breakout of recent tops around 1.2180 should pave the way for a test of the 1.2200 yardstick. Further north aligns 1.2413 (April 2018 high) ahead of 1.2476 (March 2018 high).

Looking at the broader scenario, extra gains in EUR/USD are likely while above the critical 200-day SMA, today at 1.1442. The 200-week SMA near 1.1440 also reinforces this view.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2123
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.2108
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1927
Daily SMA50 1.1829
Daily SMA100 1.1809
Daily SMA200 1.1439
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2166
Previous Daily Low 1.2079
Previous Weekly High 1.2178
Previous Weekly Low 1.1924
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2112
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2133
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2069
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.203
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1982
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2157
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2206
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2245

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

