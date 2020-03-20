EUR/USD Price Analysis: A test of 1.0570 looks likely

- EUR/USD resumed the downside and dropped to 1.0653.
- Next on the downside emerges the April 2017 low at 1.0569.
In spite of the ongoing bounce off YTD lows near 1.0650, EUR/USD remains under pressure in the current high volatility context.
While below the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1053, the pair is expected to keep the negative view unchanged.
Against this backdrop, a breach of recent lows in the mid-1.0600s should expose the next support of significance at the April 2017 low at 1.0569 ahead of the February 2017 low at 1.0493.
EURUSD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0737
|Today Daily Change
|179
|Today Daily Change %
|0.42
|Today daily open
|1.0692
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1078
|Daily SMA50
|1.103
|Daily SMA100
|1.1062
|Daily SMA200
|1.1093
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0982
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0655
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1497
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1055
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1089
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0778
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.078
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0571
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.045
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0244
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0897
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1103
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1224
