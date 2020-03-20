EUR/USD Price Analysis: A test of 1.0570 looks likely

By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD resumed the downside and dropped to 1.0653.
  • Next on the downside emerges the April 2017 low at 1.0569.

In spite of the ongoing bounce off YTD lows near 1.0650, EUR/USD remains under pressure in the current high volatility context.

While below the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1053, the pair is expected to keep the negative view unchanged.

Against this backdrop, a breach of recent lows in the mid-1.0600s should expose the next support of significance at the April 2017 low at 1.0569 ahead of the February 2017 low at 1.0493.

EURUSD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0737
Today Daily Change 179
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.0692
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1078
Daily SMA50 1.103
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1093
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0982
Previous Daily Low 1.0655
Previous Weekly High 1.1497
Previous Weekly Low 1.1055
Previous Monthly High 1.1089
Previous Monthly Low 1.0778
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.078
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0571
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.045
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0244
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0897
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1103
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1224

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

