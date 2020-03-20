EUR/USD Price Analysis: A test of 1.0570 looks likely

EUR/USD resumed the downside and dropped to 1.0653.

Next on the downside emerges the April 2017 low at 1.0569.

In spite of the ongoing bounce off YTD lows near 1.0650, EUR/USD remains under pressure in the current high volatility context.

While below the 55-day SMA, today at 1.1053, the pair is expected to keep the negative view unchanged.

Against this backdrop, a breach of recent lows in the mid-1.0600s should expose the next support of significance at the April 2017 low at 1.0569 ahead of the February 2017 low at 1.0493.

EURUSD daily chart