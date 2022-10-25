- EUR/USD’s bullish attempt falters ahead of 0.9900 once again.
- The 55-day SMA at 0.9923 offers interim hurdle so far.
The weekly upside in EUR/USD appears to have met quite a solid hurdle around the 0.9900 region so far.
The surpass of this barrier could expose a rapid move to the interim resistance at the 55-day SMA at 0.9923 prior to the 8-month resistance line, today near 0.9940. Beyond the latter, the selling pressure is expected to mitigate.
In the longer run, the pair’s bearish view should remain unaltered while below the 200-day SMA at 1.0522.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9901
|Today Daily Change
|64
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.9875
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9789
|Daily SMA50
|0.9899
|Daily SMA100
|1.0109
|Daily SMA200
|1.0531
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9899
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9807
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9705
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9864
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9842
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9821
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9768
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9729
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9953
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0006
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD rises toward 0.9900 on renewed dollar weakness
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and advanced toward 0.9900 in the early American session. After the data from the US showed that house prices declined at a faster pace than expected in August, the dollar came under renewed selling pressure.
GBP/USD extends rally to the 1.1400 area
GBP/USD extended its daily rally toward 1.1400 in the early trading hours of the American session on Tuesday. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the dollar on dismal housing data fuels the pair's upside ahead of the US consumer confidence report.
Gold recovers toward $1,650 as US yields edge lower
Gold has regained its traction and climbed toward $1,650 from the daily low it set below $1,640 earlier in the session. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 2% on the day below 4.2% ahead of US confidence data, helping XAU/USD stretch higher.
Bears go for the throat as bulls try to trigger a Bitcoin breakout in price action
Bitcoin (BTC) price action saw bulls holding all the cards over the weekend: A bullish breakout above a key red descending trend line and a daily close above it.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): Consumers look fine so far, but big tech earnings are imminent
Equities remain on the bullish path but are treading cautiously. For the most part, earnings before the open continue the positive trend, but MSFT, META, and GOOGL loom large after the close.